Monteverdi OrchestraFormed 1968. Disbanded 1978
Monteverdi Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14dc62a1-28e4-4c5d-8680-34225916ee8f
Monteverdi Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Claudio Monteverdi
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Last played on
Christmas Oratorio: 'Jauchzet, frohlocket' opening chorus of Part 1
Johann Sebastian Bach
Christmas Oratorio: 'Jauchzet, frohlocket' opening chorus of Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Christmas Oratorio: 'Jauchzet, frohlocket' opening chorus of Part 1
Last played on
But as for his people (Israel in Egypt, No.10)
George Frideric Handel
But as for his people (Israel in Egypt, No.10)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
But as for his people (Israel in Egypt, No.10)
Last played on
Lute Concerto in D major, RV 93
Antonio Vivaldi
Lute Concerto in D major, RV 93
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Lute Concerto in D major, RV 93
Last played on
Lute Concerto in D major, RV 93
Antonio Vivaldi
Lute Concerto in D major, RV 93
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Lute Concerto in D major, RV 93
Last played on
Les Boreades - selection
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Boreades - selection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Boreades - selection
Last played on
Come ye sons of art
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come ye sons of art
Last played on
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Last played on
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Cantata No 140)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Cantata No 140)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Cantata No 140)
Last played on
Scotch Strathspey and Reel
Percy Grainger
Scotch Strathspey and Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
Scotch Strathspey and Reel
Last played on
I'm Seventeen Come Sunday
Percy Grainger
I'm Seventeen Come Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
I'm Seventeen Come Sunday
Last played on
Drum Recessional (Funeral Music for Queen Mary)
Henry Purcell
Drum Recessional (Funeral Music for Queen Mary)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Drum Recessional (Funeral Music for Queen Mary)
Last played on
Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44t.jpglink
Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt)
Last played on
Funeral Music for Queen Caroline "The Ways Of Zion Do Mourn" -
English Baroque Soloists
Funeral Music for Queen Caroline "The Ways Of Zion Do Mourn" -
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkxgq.jpglink
Funeral Music for Queen Caroline "The Ways Of Zion Do Mourn" -
Last played on
The Ways of Zion do mourn - funeral anthem for soloists, chorus and orchestra (T (feat. Monteverdi Orchestra & Sir John Eliot Gardiner)
Monteverdi Choir
The Ways of Zion do mourn - funeral anthem for soloists, chorus and orchestra (T (feat. Monteverdi Orchestra & Sir John Eliot Gardiner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
The Ways of Zion do mourn - funeral anthem for soloists, chorus and orchestra (T (feat. Monteverdi Orchestra & Sir John Eliot Gardiner)
Last played on
The Tempest, or The enchanted isle Z.631
Henry Purcell
The Tempest, or The enchanted isle Z.631
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Tempest, or The enchanted isle Z.631
Last played on
Vespro della Beata Vergine [1610]
Claudio Monteverdi
Vespro della Beata Vergine [1610]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Vespro della Beata Vergine [1610]
Last played on
Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar and orchestra: Adagio
Joaquín Rodrigo
Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar and orchestra: Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44t.jpglink
Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar and orchestra: Adagio
Last played on
Concerto in D major RV.93 for lute, 2 violins and continuo
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in D major RV.93 for lute, 2 violins and continuo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto in D major RV.93 for lute, 2 violins and continuo
Last played on
Come, ye sons of art - Come, ye sons of art, come away
Henry Purcell
Come, ye sons of art - Come, ye sons of art, come away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come, ye sons of art - Come, ye sons of art, come away
Last played on
Back to artist