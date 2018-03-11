Asaf SirkisBorn 1969
Asaf Sirkis
1969
Asaf Sirkis Biography
Asaf Sirkis (born 1969) is an Israeli jazz drummer, composer and educator.
Asaf Sirkis Tracks
Samai for Peace
Tim Garland
Samai for Peace
Samai for Peace
Lost In London
Maciek Pysz
Lost In London
Lost In London
Eyes Tell
Asaf Sirkis
Eyes Tell
Eyes Tell
