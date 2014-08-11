Lennie Gallant
Lennie Gallant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14d93377-7ef7-4297-8f17-8bb3055cfcbe
Lennie Gallant Biography (Wikipedia)
Lennie Gallant, CM is a Canadian singer-songwriter and instrumentalist from Prince Edward Island. His music crosses into the folk, Celtic, rock and country music genres, while celebrating the musical heritage of his home province. He has been presented with many awards for his performances and songwriting.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lennie Gallant Tracks
Sort by
The Call
Lennie Gallant
The Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Call
Last played on
Tell Me A Ghost Story
Lennie Gallant
Tell Me A Ghost Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me A Ghost Story
Last played on
Lennie Gallant Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist