Lennie Gallant, CM is a Canadian singer-songwriter and instrumentalist from Prince Edward Island. His music crosses into the folk, Celtic, rock and country music genres, while celebrating the musical heritage of his home province. He has been presented with many awards for his performances and songwriting.

