Abiodun OyewoleBorn February 1948
Abiodun Oyewole
1948-02
Abiodun Oyewole Biography (Wikipedia)
Abiodun Oyewole (born Charles Davis, February 1948), is a poet, teacher and founding member of the American music and spoken-word group The Last Poets, which developed into what is considered to be the first hip hop group. Critic Jason Ankeny wrote, "With their politically charged raps, taut rhythms, and dedication to raising African-American consciousness, the Last Poets almost single-handedly laid the groundwork for the emergence of hip-hop."
