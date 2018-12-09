Cappella ColoniensisFormed 1954
Cappella Coloniensis
1954
Cappella Coloniensis Biography (Wikipedia)
Cappella Coloniensis is a German orchestra founded by the West German Radio in Cologne in 1954 for the purpose of introducing historically informed performance of Baroque music to the listening public.
In 1998 the orchestra received the Georg Philipp Telemann Prize from the City of Magdeburg.
Symphony No.1 in G minor
Étienne Méhul
Concerto in G minor "per l'Orchestra di Dresda"
Antonio Vivaldi
Overture à due chori in B flat
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Concerto for clarinet and orchestra in B flat major (1750)
Johann Stamitz
Se mai, Tirsi, mio bene - from the cantata 'Clori e Tirsi'
Johann David Heinichen
Symphony in A minor
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Grande Symphonie in D major
Antonio Rosetti
Symphony no. 102 - Finale
Joseph Haydn
Abu Hassan - singspiel in 1 act J.106
Carl Maria von Weber
Oratorio: Die Israeliten in der Wuste (Wq238) [1775]
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
La Guirlande, ou Les fleurs enchantees - ballet
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
