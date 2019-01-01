Karen OBorn 22 November 1978
Karen O
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp3q.jpg
1978-11-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14d44067-99c2-4f77-b58b-138f0b6911fa
Karen O Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Lee Orzolek (born November 22, 1978), better known by her stage name Karen O, is a South Korean-born American singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. She is the lead vocalist for American rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karen O Performances & Interviews
Karen O Tracks
Sort by
Lux Prima
Karen O
Lux Prima
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06sc0rc.jpglink
Lux Prima
Last played on
Playlists featuring Karen O
Karen O Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist