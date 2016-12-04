Jeff HealeyBorn 25 March 1966. Died 2 March 2008
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdx9.jpg
Norman Jeffrey "Jeff" Healey (March 25, 1966 – March 2, 2008) was a Canadian jazz and blues-rock vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter who attained musical and personal popularity, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s. He hit Number 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Angel Eyes" and reached the Top 10 in Canada with the songs "I Think I Love You Too Much" and "How Long Can a Man Be Strong".
Jeff Healey Tracks
Kiss The Ground You Walk On
Jeff Healey
Kiss The Ground You Walk On
Kiss The Ground You Walk On
Last played on
Put The Shoe On The Other Foot
Jeff Healey
Put The Shoe On The Other Foot
You Can't Pull The Wool Over My Eyes
Jeff Healey
You Can't Pull The Wool Over My Eyes
You Can't Pull The Wool Over My Eyes
Last played on
The Weight
Jeff Healey
The Weight
The Weight
Last played on
