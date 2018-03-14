John GrahamUK techno/trance producer & remixer Quivver
John Graham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14cb4b6d-e93e-45f5-8fb8-b0951fb4a292
John Graham Biography (Wikipedia)
John Graham is a British record producer, songwriter, vocalist who is also known under the pseudonyms Quivver, Skanna, Stoneproof and Space Manoeuvres. He was a former member of music production team Tilt and has recorded and toured with the Welsh electronic group, Hybrid in the past.
John Graham Tracks
String Quintet in G minor, K516 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
String Quintet in G minor, K516 (3rd mvt)
String Quintet in G minor, K516 (3rd mvt)
Music for the Gift (Part 5)
Terry Riley
Music for the Gift (Part 5)
Music for the Gift (Part 5)
