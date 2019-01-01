FaydeeBorn 2 February 1987
Faydee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030vtw3.jpg
1987-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14c8197e-c6d4-42b6-b0f9-0b8741b6960f
Faydee Biography (Wikipedia)
Fady Fatrouni (Arabic: فادي فتروني; born 2 February 1987), best known by his stage name Faydee, is an Australian singer and songwriter of Lebanese and Australian descent. He is best known for his international hit "Habibi (I Need Your Love)" credited to Shaggy, Mohombi, Faydee and Costi.
