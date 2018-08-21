DJ ScratchBorn 21 June 1968
DJ Scratch
1968-06-21
DJ Scratch Biography (Wikipedia)
George Spivey (born June 21, 1968), professionally known as DJ Scratch, is an American three-time Grammy-nominated hip hop disc jockey (DJ) and multi-platinum record producer from Brooklyn, New York.
DJ Scratch Tracks
Lost Souls
H.E.R.
Lost Souls
Lost Souls
Tonite
DJ Scratch
Tonite
Tonite
