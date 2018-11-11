Psychic TV (also referred to as PTV, Psychick TV, as well as several other aliases) is an English experimental video art and music group, formed by performance artist Genesis P-Orridge and video director Peter Christopherson in 1981 after the break-up of Throbbing Gristle.

Contributors to Psychic TV have included artists such as Coil, Current 93, Hafler Trio, The Cult, Soft Cell, Fred Giannelli, Master Musicians of Jajouka, William Breeze, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, Derek Jarman, John Gosling, Timothy Leary, Rose McDowall and Andrew Weatherall, Larry Thrasher and Z'EV.

Psychic TV was influential in pioneering the acid house genre, releasing several albums as fake compilations, such as Jack the Tab and Tekno Acid Beat, as well as several under the Psychic TV banner.

Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth (a.k.a. T.O.P.Y.), was formed as an organisation at the same time as the band. T.O.P.Y. was intended to be a magical order and the philosophical wing of Psychic TV, but also presented an image of being a cult-like fanclub for the group. P-Orridge left it in 1991.