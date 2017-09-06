Edwyn Stephen Collins (born 23 August 1959) is a Scottish musician, producer and record label owner from Edinburgh, Scotland. Collins was the lead singer for the 1980s post-punk band Orange Juice, which he co-founded. Following the group's split in 1985, Collins started a solo career. His 1995 single "A Girl Like You" was a worldwide hit.

In February 2005, Collins was hospitalized following two cerebral haemorrhages which resulted in aphasia, and he subsequently underwent a months-long rehabilitation period. Collins resumed his musical career in 2007. A documentary film on his recovery, titled The Possibilities Are Endless, was released in 2014.

Collins was the co-founder of the indie record label Postcard Records and co-founded a second label, Analogue Enhanced Digital, in 2011. Collins has also worked as an illustrator, television actor, television producer and record producer. He won an Ivor Novello Award, the Ivor Inspiration Award, in 2009.