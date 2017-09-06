Edwyn Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwyn Stephen Collins (born 23 August 1959) is a Scottish musician, producer and record label owner from Edinburgh, Scotland. Collins was the lead singer for the 1980s post-punk band Orange Juice, which he co-founded. Following the group's split in 1985, Collins started a solo career. His 1995 single "A Girl Like You" was a worldwide hit.
In February 2005, Collins was hospitalized following two cerebral haemorrhages which resulted in aphasia, and he subsequently underwent a months-long rehabilitation period. Collins resumed his musical career in 2007. A documentary film on his recovery, titled The Possibilities Are Endless, was released in 2014.
Collins was the co-founder of the indie record label Postcard Records and co-founded a second label, Analogue Enhanced Digital, in 2011. Collins has also worked as an illustrator, television actor, television producer and record producer. He won an Ivor Novello Award, the Ivor Inspiration Award, in 2009.
- Edwyn Collins - A Girl Like Youhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xxjkk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xxjkk.jpg2017-03-24T15:43:48.000ZIntimate acoustic version live at the Quay Sessions 6 Music special.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xx76y
Edwyn Collins - A Girl Like You
- Edwyn Collins - Understatedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xx8bb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xx8bb.jpg2017-03-24T15:43:23.000ZIntimate acoustic version live at the Quay Sessions 6 Music special.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xx75v
Edwyn Collins - Understated
- Edwyn Collins in conversation with Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015m0yq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015m0yq.jpg2016-01-04T16:07:00.000ZEdwyn Collins joins 6 Music's Mark Radcliffe to discuss his new studio and upcoming gigs and album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dksg5
Edwyn Collins in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
- Edwyn Collins speaks to Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xdl59.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xdl59.jpg2014-04-14T16:14:00.000ZEdwyn Collins & Grace Maxwell chat to Mark Radcliffe about The Possibilities Are Endless.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xdl68
Edwyn Collins speaks to Mark Radcliffe
- Edwyn Collins sings A Girl Like You for Mastertapeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbtf3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbtf3.jpg2013-11-27T17:10:00.000ZEdwyn Collins performs A Girl Like You from his 1994 album, Gorgeous George.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mbtnb
Edwyn Collins sings A Girl Like You for Mastertapes
- Edwyn Collins sings Home Again for Mastertapeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbtkb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbtkb.jpg2013-11-27T16:48:00.000ZEdwyn Collins performs the title track from his 2007 album, Home Again.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mby3h
Edwyn Collins sings Home Again for Mastertapes
- Edwyn Collins sings Orange Juice's Blue Boyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbzmm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbzmm.jpg2013-11-27T16:29:00.000ZEdwyn Collins performs Blue Boy by his former band Orange Juice.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mbwx4
Edwyn Collins sings Orange Juice's Blue Boy
- Edwyn Collins sings Make Me Feel Againhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbtf3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbtf3.jpg2013-11-27T16:18:00.000ZEdwyn Collins performs Make Me Feel Again from his 1994 album, Gorgeous George.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mbyrp
Edwyn Collins sings Make Me Feel Again
- Edwyn Collins sings Low Expectationshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbs5n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbs5n.jpg2013-11-27T16:00:00.000ZEdwyn Collins performs Low Expectations from his 1994 album, Gorgeous George.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mbs6s
Edwyn Collins sings Low Expectations
- Edwyn Collins sings 31 Years for Mastertapeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbtkb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbtkb.jpg2013-11-27T15:26:00.000ZEdwyn Collins performs 31 Years from his 2013 album, Understated.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mbpvw
Edwyn Collins sings 31 Years for Mastertapes
- Edwyn Collins speaks to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015m0yq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015m0yq.jpg2013-02-26T16:38:00.000ZEdwyn Collins speaks to Stuart Maconie about his newest album, Understated.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015m109
Edwyn Collins speaks to Stuart Maconie
