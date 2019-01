Randy Rogers Band is a country music group from the state of Texas. The band is composed of Randy Rogers (lead vocals), Geoffrey Hill (guitar), Jon Richardson (bass guitar), Brady Black (fiddle), Les Lawless (drums), and Todd Stewart (utility player). They have recorded seven studio albums and two live albums, and have charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

