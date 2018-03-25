MalachaiUK electronic duo, formerly Malakai. Formed 2006
Malachai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14bea269-bc57-46f3-bc21-8731a458d815
Malachai Biography (Wikipedia)
Malachai are a two-piece band from Bristol, England. They were renamed Malachai in 2010 from the previous spelling Malakai after the band discovered that the name Malikai was already used by an American rap artist. The members of the band are Gee Ealey (vocals) and DJ Scott Hendy (music). Their sound is a mix of beats and samples, drawing on a wide range of influences from BBC Radiophonic-type experimentalism through 'Golden Era' Hip-Hop to 1960s Psyche Pop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Malachai Tracks
Sort by
Holes
Malachai
Holes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holes
Last played on
Another Son (6 Music Session, 29 Jan 2008)
Malachai
Another Son (6 Music Session, 29 Jan 2008)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowflake (6 Music Session, 29 Jan 2008)
Malachai
Snowflake (6 Music Session, 29 Jan 2008)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fading World (6 Music Session, 29 Jan 2008)
Malachai
Fading World (6 Music Session, 29 Jan 2008)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ringtone
Malachai
Ringtone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ringtone
Last played on
Omega Time
Malachai
Omega Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Omega Time
Last played on
SWEET FLOWER
Malachai
SWEET FLOWER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SWEET FLOWER
Last played on
I Deserve To No
Malachai
I Deserve To No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sswm3.jpglink
I Deserve To No
Last played on
How Long
Malachai
How Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Long
Last played on
Snake Eyes
Malachai
Snake Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snake Eyes
Last played on
How You Write
Malachai
How You Write
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How You Write
Last played on
Mid Antarctica Wearing Sandals
Malachai
Mid Antarctica Wearing Sandals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mid Antarctica Wearing Sandals
Last played on
Monsters
Malachai
Monsters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monsters
Last played on
Let 'em Fall
Malachai
Let 'em Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let 'em Fall
Last played on
Anne
Malachai
Anne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anne
Last played on
Rainbows
Malachai
Rainbows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbows
Last played on
Haschisch Party
Malachai
Haschisch Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haschisch Party
Last played on
Snowflake (Herve Remix)
Malachai
Snowflake (Herve Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowflake (Herve Remix)
Last played on
****kicker
Malachai
****kicker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
****kicker
S***kicker
Malachai
S***kicker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S***kicker
Snowflake
Malachai
Snowflake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowflake
Meeches Theme
Malachai
Meeches Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meeches Theme
Another Sun
Malachai
Another Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Sun
Last played on
Warriors
Malachai
Warriors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warriors
Last played on
Fading World
Malachai
Fading World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fading World
Last played on
Snowflake (Geoff Barrow Remix)
Malachai
Snowflake (Geoff Barrow Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowflake (Geoff Barrow Remix)
Last played on
Malachai Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Greg James chats backstage with Kasabian at Sounds Like Friday Night
-
Highlights of Kasabian at Reading + Leeds 2017
-
Kasabian - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Kasabian are back with "very affectionate" new track You're In Love With A Psycho
-
Serge from Kasabian chats to Grimmy
-
Calling Kasabian
-
Serge of Kasabian joins Jo Whiley in the studio
Back to artist