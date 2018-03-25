Malachai are a two-piece band from Bristol, England. They were renamed Malachai in 2010 from the previous spelling Malakai after the band discovered that the name Malikai was already used by an American rap artist. The members of the band are Gee Ealey (vocals) and DJ Scott Hendy (music). Their sound is a mix of beats and samples, drawing on a wide range of influences from BBC Radiophonic-type experimentalism through 'Golden Era' Hip-Hop to 1960s Psyche Pop.