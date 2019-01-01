Hussainpuri first appeared on the mainstream Bhangra scene in 2001 through Mukhtar Sahota on a track titled Sanu Sohni Lagdi. His next song was the renowned Das Ja on the album Hype by DJ Sanj. Hussainpuri then moved onto a collaboration with Dr. Zeus in 2003, on the album Unda The Influence. This album was a success with both traditional and modern Bhangra fans with such hits as Ah Ni Kuria, Mil De Yaar, Mele Vich Jatt and Tin Cheejha.