Lehmber HussainpuriBorn 17 July 1977
Lehmber Hussainpuri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01sf4xm.jpg
1977-07-17
Lehmber Hussainpuri Biography (BBC)
Hussainpuri first appeared on the mainstream Bhangra scene in 2001 through Mukhtar Sahota on a track titled Sanu Sohni Lagdi. His next song was the renowned Das Ja on the album Hype by DJ Sanj. Hussainpuri then moved onto a collaboration with Dr. Zeus in 2003, on the album Unda The Influence. This album was a success with both traditional and modern Bhangra fans with such hits as Ah Ni Kuria, Mil De Yaar, Mele Vich Jatt and Tin Cheejha.
Lehmber Hussainpuri Biography (Wikipedia)
Lehmber Hussainpuri (pronounced; born 17 July 1977) is a Bhangra singer.
Lehmber Hussainpuri Tracks
Ah Ni Kurie
Dr. Zeus
Sadi Gali
RDB
Das Ja
DJ Sanj
Sachiyan Suniyan Ni
Dr. Zeus
Tin Cheeja
Dr. Zeus
Seetee
Aman Hayer
Peeng Chaurandi Da (Remix)
Simon Nandhra
Sadi Gali
Lehmber Hussainpuri
Gerra De De
DJ Dips
Mere Mahi Tu Pateya
Jeeti
Sanu Sohni Lagdi
Mukhtar Sahota
Daaru Pee Ke
Specialist
Ishq Brandy
DJ H
Mera Mahi Tu Pateya
Miss Pooja
Je Jatt Bigr Gaya
Dr. Zeus
Lutke
Lehmber Hussainpuri
