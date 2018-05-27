Anthony Dean Griffey
Anthony Dean Griffey
Anthony Dean Griffey Tracks
Symphony No 8 (Veni creator spiritus)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand' (Closing scene from 'Faust')
Gustav Mahler
Gurrelieder (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Arnold Schoenberg
Symphony No 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand' (Veni creator spiritus)
Gustav Mahler
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Gurrelieder
Proms 2009: Prom 40
Proms 2007: Prom 46
Proms 2004: Prom 57
