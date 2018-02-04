The WizardHouse music
The Wizard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14b64de3-fd09-484a-978e-b5edd997d378
The Wizard Tracks
Sort by
Like A Pro (feat. Nyanda & Chedda)
The Wizard
Like A Pro (feat. Nyanda & Chedda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Pro (feat. Nyanda & Chedda)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Mash It Up (feat. Kat Dahlia)
Black Lion & The Wizard, Nyanda & The Kemist
Mash It Up (feat. Kat Dahlia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z500.jpglink
Mash It Up (feat. Kat Dahlia)
Last played on
Nuh Badda Dan Wi
The Wizard
Nuh Badda Dan Wi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nuh Badda Dan Wi
Last played on
Ready Fi Di Action (feat. Kreesha Turner)
The Wizard
Ready Fi Di Action (feat. Kreesha Turner)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ready Fi Di Action (feat. Kreesha Turner)
Last played on
Like A Pro (Dubbel Dutch Remix) (feat. Chedda & Nyanda)
The Wizard
Like A Pro (Dubbel Dutch Remix) (feat. Chedda & Nyanda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Pro (Dubbel Dutch Remix) (feat. Chedda & Nyanda)
Last played on
Like a Pro (Feat. Nyanda) (Dubbel Dutch Remix)
The Wizard
Like a Pro (Feat. Nyanda) (Dubbel Dutch Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SEE MY BABY JIVE
The Wizard
SEE MY BABY JIVE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SEE MY BABY JIVE
Last played on
The Wizard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist