Amy KohnBorn 5 June 1972
Amy Kohn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-06-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14b4fa2d-1106-442c-8c90-db9ef2481d7f
Amy Kohn Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Kohn (born June 5, 1972) is an American composer, lyricist, singer, pianist and accordionist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amy Kohn Tracks
Sort by
Led
Amy Kohn
Led
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Led
Last played on
Ellipsis
Amy Kohn
Ellipsis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ellipsis
Last played on
1977 Swimming Lessons
Amy Kohn
1977 Swimming Lessons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1977 Swimming Lessons
Last played on
Back to artist