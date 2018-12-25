Emil WolkBorn 1944
Emil Wolk
1944
Emil Wolk Biography
Arnold Emil Wolk (born 1944) is an Anglo-American stage director and stage and screen actor. He was awarded the Laurence Olivier Award in 1988 (1987 season) as 'Best Actor in a Musical' for Kiss Me, Kate, sharing the award with co-star John Bardon.
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Emil Wolk
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Think Vulgar
David Ross & Emil Wolk
Think Vulgar
Think Vulgar
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Emil Wolk
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
John Bardon
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
