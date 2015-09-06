Ron GeesinBorn 17 December 1943
Ron Geesin Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Frederick Geesin (born 17 December 1943, in Stevenston, Ayrshire, Scotland) is a musician and composer, noted for his very unusual creations and novel applications of sound. Ron Geesin started his career from 1961 to 1965 as pianist with The Original Downtown Syncopators (ODS), a revivalist jazz band emulating the American Original Dixieland Jazz Band. The band was based in Crawley, Sussex, UK. Geesin is well known for his collaborations with Pink Floyd and Roger Waters. After the band found themselves hopelessly deadlocked over how to complete the title track from Atom Heart Mother in 1970, he worked with Pink Floyd as an orchestrator and organizer, and he also wrote the brass introduction. Geesin also collaborated with the band's Roger Waters (the two men shared a love of golf) on the unconventional film soundtrack Music from "The Body" (1970), sampling sounds made by the human body.
Ron Geesin Tracks
Sort by
Chain Of Life
Low Flight / Over The Edge
Breathe
Chatter Line
Whether The Whether
Home, Jimmy
Foggy Forest
Gentle Awakening
Electro Rhythm
Ron Geesin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Nick Mason on the early days of Pink Floyd, his new band and his love of classic cars
-
Billy chats to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason
-
The Orb's Alex Paterson is Resident
-
Nick Mason "I think we rather blotted our copy book by losing our lead singer at a BBC session"
-
Why did 'Dark Side Of The Moon' lead Roger Waters to remove a verse from his new album?
-
Anneka chats to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason
-
“Syd just knew that Pink Floyd wasn’t what he wanted to do” – Nick Mason on the early days of the legendary band
-
Nick Mason from Pink Floyd wants to play drums on a track for Harry Styles
-
Would Roger Waters play The Wall on the Mexico / US Border - "I Would Happily Do It"
-
The Orb's Alex Paterson recruits Paul Cook as drummer