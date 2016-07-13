Jamuna RaniBorn 17 May 1938
K. Jamuna Rani (born 17 May 1938 in Andhra Pradesh, India) is a prolific Indian playback singer who has sung over 6,000 songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Sinhala languages.
