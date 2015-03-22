Julien Pradeyrol better known as Teki Latex (born 1978 in Paris, France) is a Paris-based electronica, dance and hip-hop artist, working both independently and as part of various formations, notably French hip-hop act TTC and in duo Sound Pellegrino Thermal Team with French producer Orgasmic. He is running the record label Sound Pellegrino. He currently runs a weekly DJ TV show called Overdrive Infinity that you can watch on Dailymotion.