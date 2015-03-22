Teki LatexBorn 1978
Teki Latex
1978
Teki Latex Biography (Wikipedia)
Julien Pradeyrol better known as Teki Latex (born 1978 in Paris, France) is a Paris-based electronica, dance and hip-hop artist, working both independently and as part of various formations, notably French hip-hop act TTC and in duo Sound Pellegrino Thermal Team with French producer Orgasmic. He is running the record label Sound Pellegrino. He currently runs a weekly DJ TV show called Overdrive Infinity that you can watch on Dailymotion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teki Latex Tracks
Zodiac (Motez Remix)
Teki Latex
Zodiac (Motez Remix)
Zodiac (Motez Remix)
Dinosaurs With Guns (Bobmo Remix)
Teki Latex
Dinosaurs With Guns (Bobmo Remix)
Go Go Go (feat. The Genevan Heathen)
Teki Latex
Go Go Go (feat. The Genevan Heathen)
Go Go Go (feat. The Genevan Heathen)
Go Go Go
Teki Latex
Go Go Go
Go Go Go
