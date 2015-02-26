Beto GuedesBorn 13 August 1951
Beto Guedes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-08-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14aea021-97ec-48f0-b69b-8a177c7c72ad
Beto Guedes Biography (Wikipedia)
Alberto de Castro Guedes, (born August 13, 1951) (Montes Claros), is a Brazilian guitar player, singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beto Guedes Tracks
Sort by
Cravo E Canela (Clove And Cinnamon)
Luiz Alves
Cravo E Canela (Clove And Cinnamon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf2p.jpglink
Cravo E Canela (Clove And Cinnamon)
Last played on
Beto Guedes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist