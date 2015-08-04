Alexandre Da CostaBorn 1979
Alexandre Da Costa
1979
Alexandre Da Costa Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandre Da Costa is a Canadian concert violinist from Montreal, Quebec.
Alexandre Da Costa Tracks
Scherzo for orchestra
Édouard Lalo
Last played on
Concerto in D major Op.61 for violin and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Essential Classics
Theatre in the Park, Chichester
2013-10-02T15:36:43
2
Oct
2013
Essential Classics
18:30
Theatre in the Park, Chichester
