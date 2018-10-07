Freddie McKayJamaican singer. Born 1947. Died 19 November 1986
Freddie McKay
1947
Freddie McKay Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie McKay (sometimes Freddy McKay) (1947 – 19 November 1986) was a Jamaican singer, whose career spanned the rocksteady and reggae eras.
Freddie McKay Tracks
Giving You A Try Girl
Caught you red handed
Love Is A Treasure
Picture on the Wall Version 3 feat. Prince Junior
Show and Tell
Good Old Days
Picture On The Wall
Dance Dis Yah Festival
Sometime I cry
Rendezvous
I'm A Free Man
Watch Your Step
Rock A Bye Woman
