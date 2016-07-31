Laurence JuberBorn 12 November 1952
Laurence Juber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14aa2003-c918-46f1-9a07-da11e4fb7198
Laurence Juber Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence Juber (born 12 November 1952) is an English-born musician. Often considered most famous for playing lead guitar in Wings from 1978 to 1981, he has since had a distinguished career as a solo fingerstyle guitarist and studio musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laurence Juber Tracks
Sort by
Saw Her Standing There (Live in session)
Laurence Juber
Saw Her Standing There (Live in session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saw Her Standing There (Live in session)
Last played on
Laurence Juber Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist