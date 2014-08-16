Bill DillardBorn 20 July 1911. Died 16 January 1995

1911-07-20
Bill Dillard (July 20, 1911 – 1995) was an American swing music jazz trumpeter, actor and singer born in Pennsylvania, probably better known for his work with the big bands of Benny Carter, Luis Russell and Teddy Hill, among others. He also had an acting career on Broadway.
Bill Street Blues
Bill Coleman & His Orchestra
Bill Street Blues
Bill Street Blues
