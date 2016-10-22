EclectionFormed 1967. Disbanded 1969
Eclection
1967
Eclection Biography
Eclection were a British-based folk rock band, originally formed in 1967 in London by Norwegian-born Georg Kajanus (then known as Georg Hultgreen), Canadian Michael Rosen, Australians Trevor Lucas and Kerrilee Male, and Briton Gerry Conway. They released one album on Elektra Records before singer Kerrilee Male left to be replaced by Dorris Henderson, but the group broke up in December 1969.
Eclection Tracks
Please
Eclection
Please
Please
Last played on
Morning Of Yesterday
Eclection
Morning Of Yesterday
Morning Of Yesterday
Last played on
Still Can I See
Eclection
Still Can I See
Still Can I See
Last played on
Another Time Another Place
Eclection
Another Time Another Place
Another Time Another Place
Last played on
Nevertheless
Eclection
Nevertheless
Nevertheless
Last played on
Comfortably Numb
Eclection
Comfortably Numb
Comfortably Numb
Last played on
