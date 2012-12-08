Ruprecht Ignaz MayrBorn 1646. Died 7 February 1712
Ruprecht Ignaz Mayr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1646
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14a66621-058a-4d28-9958-62936d22efd2
Ruprecht Ignaz Mayr Biography (Wikipedia)
Rupert Ignaz Mayr (1646 in Schärding – 7 February 1712 in Freising) was a German violinist, composer and Kapellmeister in Munich at the court of Maximilian II Emanuel, Elector of Bavaria.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ruprecht Ignaz Mayr Tracks
Sort by
Sonata in D minor for 2 violins and basso continuo
Ruprecht Ignaz Mayr
Sonata in D minor for 2 violins and basso continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite no. 7 in B flat "Pythagorus' (Sparks of Harmony) Schmids-Füncklein
Ruprecht Ignaz Mayr
Suite no. 7 in B flat "Pythagorus' (Sparks of Harmony) Schmids-Füncklein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ruprecht Ignaz Mayr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist