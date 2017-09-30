Victor BaileyBorn 27 March 1960. Died 11 November 2016
Victor Bailey (March 27, 1960 – November 11, 2016) was an American bass guitar player. He was the bassist for Weather Report during their final years from 1982 to 1986, and launched a solo career in 1988. As a musician, Bailey was known for his signature scat-bass solos.
