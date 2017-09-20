Los FlechazosFormed 1986. Disbanded 1998
Los Flechazos Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Flechazos (Spanish for The Arrow Shots) were a Spanish mod band of the 1980s and 1990s whose musical style was strongly influenced by the sounds of British musical groups of the 1960s. Besides numerous original compositions, they also played several cover versions of other artists' songs, e.g. of the Rupert's People and Phil Spector. After twelve years, the group disbanded in 1998. Currently, Alejandro "Álex" Díez Garin has his own musical project known as "Cooper".
