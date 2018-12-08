The Knights60's US garage rock band from California
The Knights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/149f2e57-8393-4547-803d-c3cefa2d204c
The Knights Tracks
Sort by
Rock Around The Clock
Sunny Dae & & The Knights
Rock Around The Clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Around The Clock
Performer
Last played on
The Hump
The Knights
The Hump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hump
Last played on
The Knights Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist