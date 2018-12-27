Gareth DunlopSinger-songwriter from Belfast NI
Gareth Dunlop
Gareth Dunlop Performances & Interviews
Gareth Dunlop - What It Wants
2017-08-23
Gareth Dunlop performs 'What It Wants' live in session for Local Voices with Ralph McLean
Gareth Dunlop - What It Wants
Gareth Dunlop - Can't Stand Myself
2017-06-02
Gareth performs his latest track, and spills all about his upcoming movie appearance!
Gareth Dunlop - Can't Stand Myself
Gareth Dunlop on being featured in the Nashville TV series
2017-06-02
From The Ralph McLean Files, Gareth chats to Ralph back in 2014 about having his track in the Nashville TV series
Gareth Dunlop on being featured in the Nashville TV series
Gareth Dunlop Tracks
Be My Baby
Gareth Dunlop
Be My Baby
Be My Baby
The Moon and Me
Gareth Dunlop
The Moon and Me
The Moon and Me
She is the fire
Gareth Dunlop
She is the fire
She is the fire
Dwell in My Soul
Gareth Dunlop
Dwell in My Soul
Dwell in My Soul
What it Wants
Gareth Dunlop
What it Wants
What it Wants
Way Back When
Gareth Dunlop
Way Back When
Way Back When
Can't Stand Myself
Gareth Dunlop
Can't Stand Myself
Can't Stand Myself
Kat's Song
Gareth Dunlop
Kat's Song
Kat's Song
Fired First
Gareth Dunlop
Fired First
Fired First
New Day
Gareth Dunlop
New Day
New Day
High Life
Gareth Dunlop
High Life
High Life
