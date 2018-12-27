Gareth Dunlop on being featured in the Nashville TV series

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054q3w4.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054q3w4.jpg

2017-06-02T09:58:00.000Z

From The Ralph McLean Files, Gareth chats to Ralph back in 2014 about having his track in the Nashville TV series

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054q3hc