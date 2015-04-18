Richie KamucaBorn 23 July 1930. Died 22 July 1977
Richie Kamuca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-07-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1496ba5b-efc6-4c77-a909-78e9faf4f863
Richie Kamuca Biography (Wikipedia)
Richie Kamuca (July 23, 1930–July 22, 1977), was an American jazz tenor saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richie Kamuca Tracks
Sort by
Lover Man
Don Dennis
Lover Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks6n.jpglink
Lover Man
Composer
Last played on
Fingers
Jimmy Knepper
Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48q.jpglink
Fingers
Last played on
I Concentrate On You
Stan Kenton
I Concentrate On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwn.jpglink
I Concentrate On You
Last played on
Skylark
Med Flory
Skylark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwz.jpglink
Skylark
Last played on
My Lady
Stan Kenton
My Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwn.jpglink
My Lady
Last played on
Dear Bix
Richie Kamuca
Dear Bix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Bix
Last played on
Dear Bix
Richie Kamuca
Dear Bix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Bix
Last played on
Richie Kamuca Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist