Bob ThieleBorn 27 July 1922. Died 30 January 1996
Bob Thiele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/14955018-4a03-430c-9d99-97fbbd83c619
Bob Thiele Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Thiele (July 27, 1922 – January 30, 1996) was an American record producer who worked on numerous classic jazz albums and record labels.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Thiele Tracks
Sort by
Lament For John Coltrane
Bob Thiele
Lament For John Coltrane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament For John Coltrane
Last played on
What a Wonderful World
Bob Thiele
What a Wonderful World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What a Wonderful World
Last played on
Bob Thiele Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist