Fünf Sterne deluxe (“Five Stars Deluxe”) is a German-language hip-hop band from Hamburg, Germany, founded in mid-1997, consisting of the rappers Das Bo (Mirko Bogojevic) and Tobi Tobsen (Tobias Schmidt), the graphic designer Marcnesium (Marc Clausen), and the disc jockey DJ Coolmann (Mario Cullmann).

The group released two full-length albums (Sillium and Neo.Now) and a number of singles and EPs until the break-up in 2004. DJ Coolmann left the band in 2003 for unknown reasons, while the remaining members continued to perform until late 2004 when the group was formally dissolved. In 2013 the original lineup performed at the “Beats auf der Bahn” festival in Hamburg. Two years later they signed a new record deal with Warner Music Group. The third album called Flash was released on 6 October 2017.