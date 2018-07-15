BrazzavilleRomantic melancholy pop band from USA. Formed 1997
Brazzaville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/148d7e7c-3557-4738-b594-8fef13fd7668
Brazzaville Biography (Wikipedia)
Brazzaville is an indie pop band founded in 1997 by David Brown. Brown was at one time Beck's saxophonist and took part in recording of Odelay and Midnite Vultures. On May 7, 2009, David Brown officially announced the dissolution of the band, stating that he would henceforth be recording and releasing music under the name David Arthur Brown, albeit with "many of the wonderful musicians who have contributed to Brazzaville records." However, June 23, 2009, David once again announced that the band will continue to exist in parallel with a solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brazzaville Tracks
Sort by
Night Train To Moscow
Brazzaville
Night Train To Moscow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Train To Moscow
Last played on
Brazzaville Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist