Jean Lenoir pseudonym for Jean Bernard Daniel Neuberger (26 February 1891 – 19 January 1976) was a French songwriter, whose work included chansons and romantic light film songs.

Lenoir was born in Paris. His most famous song, for which he wrote both melody and lyrics, was Parlez-moi d'amour (1930). It was composed for the cabaret Chez les Borgia and was recorded by Lucienne Boyer. By 1970, it had already been performed by more than 167 artists, including: Duke Ellington, Ray Charles, Maurice Chevalier, Ray Conniff and Barbra Streisand.

Lenoir died in Suresnes, aged 84.