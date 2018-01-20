Petra HadenBorn 11 October 1971
Petra Haden
1971-10-11
Petra Haden Biography (Wikipedia)
Petra Haden (born October 11, 1971) is an American violinist and singer. She has been a member of That Dog, Tito & Tarantula, and The Decemberists; has contributed to recordings by The Twilight Singers, Beck, Mike Watt, Luscious Jackson, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Weezer, The Rentals, Victoria Williams, Yuka Honda, The Gutter Twins, Sunn O))), and Cornelius. She is the daughter of the jazz bassist Charlie Haden; the triplet sister of bassist Rachel Haden (her bandmate in That Dog) and cellist Tanya Haden (married to singer and actor Jack Black) with whom she has performed as The Haden Triplets; and the sister of bassist-singer Josh Haden, leader of the group Spain.
Petra Haden Tracks
I Love You All The Time
I Love You All The Time
I Can See for Miles
I Can See for Miles
God Only Knows
God Only Knows
Goldfinger
Goldfinger
Superman Theme
Superman Theme
Armenia City In The Sky
Armenia City In The Sky
Petra Haden Links
