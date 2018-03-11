Marcel GazelleBelgian classical pianist. Born 27 February 1907. Died 12 March 1969
Marcel Gazelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1907-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1489f3b3-a383-40a5-b423-1478ca040405
Marcel Gazelle Tracks
Sort by
Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Slavonic Dance No. 2 in E minor
Last played on
Dance of the Goblins
Antonio Bazzini
Dance of the Goblins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbhj6.jpglink
Dance of the Goblins
Last played on
La Ronde de Lutins (scherzo fantastique) Op. 25
Antonio Bazzini
La Ronde de Lutins (scherzo fantastique) Op. 25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbhj6.jpglink
La Ronde de Lutins (scherzo fantastique) Op. 25
Last played on
Back to artist