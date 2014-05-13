Jeff RosenstockBorn 7 September 1982
Jeff Rosenstock
1982-09-07
Jeff Rosenstock Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeff Rosenstock (born September 7, 1982) is an American musician and songwriter from Long Island, United States. He was the lead singer of the ska punk band The Arrogant Sons of Bitches, the musical collective Bomb the Music Industry! and the indie rock band Kudrow. After the breakup of Bomb the Music Industry!, he began a solo career.
