The Staatsorchester Stuttgart (Stuttgart State Orchestra; full name, Württembergisches Staatsorchester oder Orchester der Württembergischen Staatstheater) is a German symphony orchestra, based in Stuttgart. The resident orchestra of the Staatstheater Stuttgart, the orchestra gives concerts in the Liederhalle (Beethovensaal). The orchestra also performs as the ensemble for productions by Oper Stuttgart.

The precursor ensemble of the orchestra was the Württemberg court orchestra in Stuttgart, dating back over 400 years ago. In 2002, the orchestra was awarded as "orchestra of the year" based on a poll of the magazine Opernwelt.

The current music director of the orchestra is Sylvain Cambreling, since 2012. He is scheduled to conclude his tenure in 2018. In June 2016, Cornelius Meister was named the next Generalmusikdirektor (GMD) of the Stuttgart State Opera and of the Stuttgart State Orchestra, effective with the 2018-2019 season, with an initial contract of six seasons.