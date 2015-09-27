George Job ElveyBorn 29 March 1816. Died 9 September 1893
George Job Elvey
1816-03-29
George Job Elvey Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir George Job Elvey (1816–1893) was an English organist and composer.
Come, Ye Thankful People, Come
