Armando TrovajoliBorn 2 September 1917. Died 1 March 2013
Armando Trovajoli (also Trovaioli, 2 September 1917 in Rome – 28 February 2013 in Rome) was an Italian film composer and pianist with over 300 credits as composer and/or conductor, many of them jazz scores for exploitation films of the Commedia all'italiana genre. He collaborated with Vittorio De Sica on a number of projects, including one segment of Boccaccio '70. Trovajoli was also the author of several Italian musicals: among them, Rugantino and Aggiungi un posto a tavola.
Trovajoli was the widower of actress Pier Angeli. He died in Rome at the age of 95 on 28 February 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
