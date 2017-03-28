Armando Trovajoli (also Trovaioli, 2 September 1917 in Rome – 28 February 2013 in Rome) was an Italian film composer and pianist with over 300 credits as composer and/or conductor, many of them jazz scores for exploitation films of the Commedia all'italiana genre. He collaborated with Vittorio De Sica on a number of projects, including one segment of Boccaccio '70. Trovajoli was also the author of several Italian musicals: among them, Rugantino and Aggiungi un posto a tavola.

Trovajoli was the widower of actress Pier Angeli. He died in Rome at the age of 95 on 28 February 2013.