Refugee Camp All-Stars was an American hip hop duo active in 1997, consisting of rappers John Forté and Pras.

Despite releasing no studio albums under their own name, their single, "Avenues", became a Top 40 hit in the United States. Released on the soundtrack to the 1997 comedy film, Money Talks, the song was the group's only single release, technically classifying them as one-hit wonders. However, they each achieved various levels of individual success prior to, and following, the release of "Avenues".