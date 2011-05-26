White Willow is a Norwegian art rock band, mixing elements of orchestral pop, 1970s progressive rock, jazz-rock and even electronic elements. They have released 6 albums so far: 1995's Ignis Fatuus, which features symphonic folk rock in the vein of early King Crimson and Genesis as well as Mellow Candle; 1998's Ex Tenebris, which is minimalist prog/post-rock; 2000's Sacrament, a full-blown symphonic rock/pop release; 2004's Storm Season, the band's best-selling record to date, mixing darker, more guitar-heavy elements into their sound, and their fifth studio album, Signal to Noise, which was released in August 2006. Their new album Terminal Twilight was released on October 17, 2011. Terminal Twilight was well received by critics. Horror/rock website Bloody Disgusting wrote: "Stunningly beautiful, almost heart achingly so, Terminal Twilight unfolds and reveals itself like a painting that shows more and more with each viewing". Allmusic.com called the album "a tour de force in inventive art rock". MSN Music called it "a gorgeous, haunting album". Terminal Twilight was also voted best produced album of 2011 by the readers of prog blog Progulator.