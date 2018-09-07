Robin Yvette Allen(born June 11, 1968), known professionally as The Lady of Rage, is an American rapper, singer and actress best known for collaborations with several Death Row Records artists, including Dr. Dre and Snoop Doggy Dogg on the seminal albums The Chronic and Doggystyle. She has been described as "one of the most skillful female MCs" with a "mastery of flow" and "hard-core lyrics".