The Lady of Rage Born 11 June 1968
The Lady of Rage
1968-06-11
The Lady of Rage Biography
Robin Yvette Allen(born June 11, 1968), known professionally as The Lady of Rage, is an American rapper, singer and actress best known for collaborations with several Death Row Records artists, including Dr. Dre and Snoop Doggy Dogg on the seminal albums The Chronic and Doggystyle. She has been described as "one of the most skillful female MCs" with a "mastery of flow" and "hard-core lyrics".
The Lady of Rage Tracks
Afro Puffs
The Lady of Rage
Afro Puffs
Afro Puffs
B****** Ain't S*** (feat. The Lady of Rage, Snoop Dogg, Jewell & Tha Dogg Pound)
Dr. Dre
B****** Ain't S*** (feat. The Lady of Rage, Snoop Dogg, Jewell & Tha Dogg Pound)
B****** Ain't S*** (feat. The Lady of Rage, Snoop Dogg, Jewell & Tha Dogg Pound)
Chemical Burn
The Lady of Rage
Chemical Burn
Chemical Burn
