Mariella Devia (12 April 1948) is an Italian operatic soprano. After beginning her career as a lyric coloratura soprano, in recent years she has also enjoyed much success with some of the most dramatic roles in the bel canto repertoire.
Mariella Devia Tracks
Roberto Devereux: Act III
Gaetano Donizetti
Roberto Devereux: Act III
Roberto Devereux: Act III
Choir
Orchestra
