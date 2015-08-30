Brave Old World is an international klezmer band formed in 1989. Members hail from the US and Germany. The Washington Post called Brave Old World "the revival's first supergroup. Every player is a virtuoso". In 1992, the group won first prize at the International Klezmer Festival in Sofed, Israel. Clarinetist Joel Rubin was founding member.

The current members are:

The group's albums include

The group has also been featured on two albums by violinist Itzhak Perlman.

A DVD "Brave Old World--Live In Concert" (Sun-Street Inc., Toronto, Canada) was released in 2006.