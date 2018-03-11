Freddy MartinBorn 9 December 1906. Died 30 September 1983
Freddy Martin
1906-12-09
Freddy Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Alfred Martin (December 9, 1906 – September 30, 1983) was an American bandleader and tenor saxophonist.
Freddy Martin Tracks
Miserlou
Bubbles In The Wine
Gotta Get Thru This (Freddie Martin Bootleg VIP)
Now and Forever
Symphony
The Dickey Bird Song
I've Got A Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts
